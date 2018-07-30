Mfune triumphs in Mbuzi Ipite Chess tourney

Area 23 based chess star Petros ‘Razorblade’ Mfune at the weekend got a live goat as he emerged winner in Yazman Mbuzi Ipite Chess tournament held at Wakawaka Entertainment Centre in Lilongwe.

The Candidate Master had to survive a tie break after finishing level on 11 points with Aaron ‘Chessmater’ Phiri from Area 49 and another Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere in a hotly contested 10-minute blitz tournament, which attracted 14 top players from Lilongwe.

Phiri settled for the second place to win a crate of minerals while Alfred Chimthere finished third.

Popularly known as The Great Finisher, Chinthere got a live local chicken from sponsor Mark Ndipita

Speaking after being presented with the live goal, Mfune hailed chess player Ndipita for sponsoring the tournament, which is the second goat tournament to be held in Lilongwe this year.

“I’m so greatful to Mr Ndipita for sponsoring this competition. Everyone wanted to home with the goat but there had to be one winner and it is Candidate Master Petros Mfune,” bragged Mfune.

This is the second time in succession for Mfune to win a live goal after triumphing in a similar tournament sponsored by Central Region Chess League a couple of months ago

Ndipita said he sponsored the tournament to bring chess players together in a social environment.

“Chess is normally played under strict rules but this was more of a family get together, where we were allowed to bend some of the rules.

“Players were allowed to make noise and celebrate in the course of the games and this added excitement to the tournament,” said Ndipita.

