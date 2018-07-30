Total eclipse of the stronghold: Pictures as Blantyre turns red for UTM

A sea of red  on Sunday occupied the famed Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to listen to Vice President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement  (UTM)  unpacked their plans to rebuild a  better Malawi.

Mary Chilima (left)  smiling 12 inches as people rally behind SKC and UTM

Selfie at UTM rally: Its for new generation

UTM  joy


With no space on the ground of Njamba, some people decided to climb the trees.

Crowds at the UTM rally in Blantyre

United Transformation Movement leader Saulos Chilima on arrival at Njamba Freedom Park and welcomed by Michael Usi of odya zake alibe mulandu.

Bumper crowds at Njamba Freedom Party in Blantyre to listen to Chilima

Chilima gets a rousing reception from the packed crowd at Njamba.

We are UTM

Njamba Freedom Park was packed to capacity at the UTM launch, with many supporters enthusiastically cheering Chilima ’s speech

UTM swag is the in thing

The  bumper crowd, mostly the young men and women, dressed in red T-shirts and others in the movement’s characteristic red berets filled the big ground and others were listening to the speeches in trees due to lack of space.

The enthusiastic crowds chanted their UTM song of the moment “ Mumumva kuwawa  ehhh, mumumva kupweteka, mukamalimbana naye  Chilima, mumumva kupweteka.”

Musicians such as Thomas Chibade and Saul Chembezi also performed at the event.

Among other  known personalities who attended the rally included former attorney general Raph Kasambara, Balaka North parliamentarian Lucius Banda and Michael Usi of ‘odya zake alibe mlandu’ network.

Observors sayslooking at the turnout at UTM rallies, if you speak to people in hospitals, in beer halls, on the buses, then Chilima  is going to be the next Malawi leader, but  the road to winning elections is not smooth.

However, bumper crowds do not lie.

