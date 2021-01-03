Mhango secures first win for Moyale as Gerald Phiri’s Eagles era start with defeat

After playing five games without a win in the 2020/2021 TNM Super League season, Moyale Barracks Football Club has managed to register its first ever win under new head coach Nicholas Mhango.

The Lions of Kaning’ina beat visitors Blue Eagles 1 nil at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday. This was a first defeat for new coach at Blue Eagles, Gerald Phiri Senior.

Mhango replaced Collings Mkuna while Phiri replaced Deklerk Msakakuona at Blue Eagles.

The two sides cancelled each other out in the first half in all the departments but Blue Eagles nearly hit the back of the net in the 37th minute when Gaddie Chirwa’s thunderous shot was saved by goalkeeper Olyce Nkhwazi.

The soldiers looked fierce from the onset of the second half when they displayed fast attacking football. Gift Nyando advanced towards Blue Eagles goal in the 52nd minute but goalkeeper John Soko was so agile and brave to throw himself towards the piece of the leather and cut it before Nyando could shoot.

The soldiers got their winning goal in the 83rd minute when an Eagles defender handled the ball the 18 metre box and referee Misheck Juwa had no option but to award the hosts a penalty. Gastin Simkonda stepped up and converted the spot kick to punish the cops.

Speaking after the one nil loss, new Blue Eagles Head Coach, Gerald Phiri, said it was a bad result but his charges played very well.

“The goalmouth scramble proved difficult for us to defend but my players played very well. It’s my first game take charge and I think my players will start doing well in the forthcoming games,” Phiri said.

Moyale Barracks assistant coach Prichard Mwansa, said it felt good to get three points against Blue Eagles.

“We lost three games, drew two and won today. We are happy to get three points today. The players worked hard especially in the second half. We hope we will continue doing well as the league progresses,” explained Mwansa.

The Lions of Kaning’ina are now on position 13 with 5 points from 6 games while Blue Eagles are on position 12 with also 5 points from 6 games but they face Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday at the same venue.

In Karonga, Civil Service United beat Savenda Chitipa United by 2 goals to 1. Muhammad Biyasoni scored for the hosts Chitipa United while Muhammad Sulumba and Blessings Tembo scored for Civil Service United.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares