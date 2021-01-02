Silver go top, as Ekwendeni hammers Tigers

Resurgent Ekwenden Hammers  continued their good start to the TNM Super League on Saturday following their 3-2 victory against Mighty Tigers at the Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre.

Match played in a water logged pitch
Match action
Silver Strikers go top

On Saturday, the visitors sent a warning signal to other teams as they displayed fantastic soccer.

The newly promoted side  who managed to beat Silver Strikers 1-0 in Mzuzu on Saturday scored   through Sammy Phiri, Blessings Singini and Omega Mhone.

Tigers who are finding it tough in the league scored through Fatsani Chilikumtima and Kondwani Chilembwe.

In Dwangwa,  Silver Strikers pruned Mafco 2-1 to move top of the table.

Patrick Macheso and Stain Dave scored for the bankers, while the Salima-based soldiers netted their consolation courtesy of Patrick Macheso.

Mafco were on cloud nine last week as they managed to collect 6 points from Blantyre having beaten Ntopwa and Mighty Wanderers.

In Lilongwe, Ntopwa United failed to defend their 2 – 1 lead against Kamuzu Barracks as they drew 2-2.

In Mzuzu, Moyale Barracks registered their first victory as they beat Blue Eagles 1-0 courtesy of a Gastin Simkonda’s penalty.

In Karonga, visiting Civil Sporting Club defeated  Chitipa United 2-1 with Blessings Tembo and Muhammad Sulumba scoring.

