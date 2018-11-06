Mhone ‘delighted’ with Malawi recall, promises to be disciplined player

Blue Eagles captain and versatile midfielder Micium Mhone has s delighted to earn a recall to Malawi senior national team which went into training camp on Sunday after missing a number of Flames call ups for two years due to lack of discipline.

The former Jomo Cosmos star told Nyasa Times that he is very much excited and humbled for being recalled to the Flames set-up and that he will work extra hard to secure his place.

Mhone said he is ready to contribute his services to the team if the technical panel gives him a chance.

The Eagles midfielder said he believes that his inclusion has come following his consistent performance shown in the local competition as well as the good descipline which he has been showing both on and off the field.

“I have learnt a lot since I stopped playing Malawi and I can challenge that I am no longer the same Micium people used to know. I have now realised that descipline is paramount as such I will make sure that I should be a good example. We are all human beings we make mistakes and whatever happened is now water under the bridge,” said Mhone.

Malawi is preparing for a return leg in an away fixture in the 2019 AFCON Qualifier against Comoroson November 17 2018.

