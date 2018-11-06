Rookies Kukoma Eagles in Sozobal playoffs

Kukoma Eagles finished off their Southern Zone Basketball League (Sozobal) women league games with a win over Poly Lady Cats over the weekend beating them by 86 to 13 basket’s and have reached the playoffs.

Vice Captain for Kukom, Sekai Mponda said reaching the playoffs is a great achievement to them considering they joined the league as rookies .

“To come this far means so much,” Mponda said.

Mponda said beating Poly Lady Cats by such a huge margin was as a result of team work.

“Trusting each other in the game and using every knowledge we get at each training,” she said.

On the playoffs, Mponda said: “We are happy to be in the playoffs, it was not easy, every team has what it takes it just dedication, let’s wait and see what happens after.”

Mponda also took the opportunity to address Kukoma Eagles fans saying they are who they are because of them.

“We appreciate you so much and we love you,” she said.

Commenting on how their sponsors have influenced their victories and unprecedented run, Mponda said: “Kukoma and Sports complex are the reason to our success. They believed in us and gave us resources, for training even during games home and away and that eases up our minds as players, we pray to the Corporate world or well wishers to come out and support the talent we have.”

