Lirangwe Secondary school alumni target K10m in fundraising: Ma Blacks to perform at M1 Center Point

Lirangwe Secondary School alumni Association have lined up different fundraising activities with a target of realizing about K10 million, with the first activity being a show by Malawi’s leading reggae outfit The Black Missionaries on Sunday, November 11 at M1 Center Point (CP) Entertainment center in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the association’s Secretary Moffat Chinguwo the funds will be used to address some of the challenges that the school is facing.

Ma Blacks will play alongside Anthony Makondetsa.

“Currently, the school lacks adequate text books in the library, computers in the computer lab, adequate Desks in class rooms high rate of girls student drop out, due to lack of boarding facilities like Hostels, Beds , Mattresses, Kitchen and other related facilities and lack of good abolition blocks for both Male and Female students,” he said adding that they intend to raise the amount by the end of this month.

Every person will pay K3000 at the door with the show starting at 4:30 in the afternoon till dawn.

Chinguwo appealed to all Stakeholders and other well-wishers to assist in raising the amount.

He said well wishers can contribute throug NBS bank number 16454486, Lirangwe Sec Alumni Association, Ginnery corner or can contact the association Chairman Francis Chigwembere on 0888927636, treasurer Blessings Banda on 0888657171, Chinguwo on 0888301291 or through [email protected].

The school is located just 40km away from Blantyre CBD to Lirangwe trading center in Blantyre district.

