MHRC commences public hearing on Kalibu Academy

May 5, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
State funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has started  conducting a public hearing into allegations of corporal punishment unleashed on students at Kalibu Academy.
The public hearing started on Thursday in Blantyre.

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Executive Secretary Habiba Osman
The development follows (MHRC’s) successful vacation of an injunction and leave for a judicial review which was granted to Kalibu Academy by the High Court last year.
In July 2021 it was reported on social media that a teacher from Kalibu Academy attempted to rape a female student in class and that children from the school are subjected to corporal punishment by the school administrators and teachers.
 It is also alleged that corporal punishment is an acceptable disciplinary measure at the school.
The MHRC resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the matter.

