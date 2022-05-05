Legend Lule lauds his Flames appointment

Former Malawi National Football Team legendary striker Lawrence Lule Waya has commended Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and coach Mario Marinica for appointing him in the coaching panel.

Waya, who is regarded as one of Malawi’s greatest footballers of his generation, was appointed in the Romanian coach’s panel as assistant data analyst as Flames camp Sunday for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

“It’s an honour for me to be considered to serve my country. Football is in my blood. That’s what I like doing. It’s a challenge for me to learn because this position is a technical expert position apart from that I am a qualified coach,” he said.

Announcing his coaching panel on Wednesday, Marinica said he considered coaches who are computer literate after consulting FAM technical sub committee, Sulom as well as coaches association.

However, he did not clarify whether former Flames coach Meck Mwase’s backroom staff such as his assistants Lovermore Fazili and Bob Mpinganjira were overlooked because of that criterion.

Even goalkeeper trainer former Flames Swadick Sanudi and another former Flames defender Clement Kafwafwa have not been considered as Marinica has recalled Victor Mphande and another former national team player James Sangala, respectively.

Former Flames defender Elvis Kafoteka commended Marinica for appointing former players including Peter Mngangira as understudy coach alongside Bullets Reserves’ coach Enos Chatama.

“The inclusion of Peter ‘Shoes’ Mngangira and James Sangala is a welcomed development. This is important and encouraging for former players. Big up coach for having Chatama. This guy is doing a lot. He deserves it.

“For legend Lule, I am so happy. He has done a lot for Malawi football. This is a step in the right direction. All the best guys,” said Kafoteka.

Other members in the coaching panel are Major Rodgers Mhongo assistant technical support manager, Chikondi Mandalasi, physiotherapist and Gift Ligomeka, team doctor.

The Flames are expected to cam Sunday at Chiwembe Village in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!