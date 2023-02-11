MHRC commissioners mandate expires, bid farewell

Human rights checks and investigations are to suffer a set back in the country following the expiry of the mandate of rights monitors, the state funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) commissioners.

The commissioners bid farewell on Thursday after completing their three year tenure of office.

The Malawi Law Commission and the Ombudsman are expected to come up with a list of nominees for new MHRC commissioners before President Dr Lazarus Chakwera makes the appointments.

According to the law, the Law Commission and the Ombudsman forward a list of nominated members to the President for formal appointment.

Some of the notable commissioners in the outgoing commission include Sunduzwayo Madise, Scalder Louis and Baldwin Chayamwaka.

It is expected that some of the commissioners will be retained for the sake of continuity as the law permits so.

Speaking at a cocktail organised by MHRC for the outgoing commissioners, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda described human rights as key to upholding democracy and fighting corruption in the country. Nyirenda said MHRC has the much given powers to protect and promote human rights. He said the Constitution of Malawi gives power to the commission to investigate any rights violation in the country. He said the works of the commission are underrated, which ought not to be so. Speaking at the event, MHRC Executive Secretary Habiba Osman said the outgoing cohort, which came on board in February 2020, has been proactive, having investigated 13 high profile cases. Osman says the cohort has also managed to develop seven policy documents for the commission. Outgoing chairperson Scalder Louis said they are grateful to have served the commission for three years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!