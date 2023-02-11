Court fines man K200,000 for beating up health workers at cholera camp

February 11, 2023 Wanga Gwede – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
A 38-year-old man has been fined K200,000 or in default serve18 months jail term for beating up health workers at a cholera camp in Balaka.
State prosecutors told the Balaka First Grade Court that Achiloledye White Maulidi, broke into a cholera camp at Nandumbo health centre and beat up two health workers.

A cholera patient being assisted by health personnel
At the peak of heightened tension among community members and the health facility over cholera deaths recorded in the area, Maulidi pretended to be a patient before committing the offence.
The First Grade Magistrate Lawrence Davie Mangani sitting at Ulongwe in Balaka, on Thursday gave out the sentence on two counts of malicious damage and causing bodily harm.
Maulidi was arrested by Nadumbo communities two weeks ago.

