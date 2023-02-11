DPP drops all charges against Chizuma

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala has dropped all charges against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

This means the interdiction has been removed and all court cases have been dropped.

Chamkakala said he has taken the initiative after reviewing the cases, and that his decision is in line with President Lazarus Chakwera’s agenda to remove impediments that stand in the path of institutions like the ACB in the fight against corruption.

Chizuma was answering different charges bordering on conduct culpable of prejudicing court proceedings following a leaked audio in which she discussed ACB’s investigations with a third party.

The Malawi government has been under pressure from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, among other key donors to stop court proceedings against Chizuma, with the two donor states describing the action as attempts to stifle the fight against corruption in the country.

The US threatened sanctions against Malawi and the withdraw of a US$350 million Millennium Challenge Account.

