MHRC investigating “recorder and leaker” of Chizuma’s phone conversation

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) – the state-financed human rights watchdog – has instituted investigations to establish the the person who recorded and leaked a telephone conversation he had with the Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma.

The Commission’s Executive Secretary, Habiba Osman, added that her institution is “already taking steps to address the issues bordering on the fight against corruption and not just the issue of the leakage of a telephone conversation.”

Osman made the sentiments in her letter to the Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Sylvester Namiwa, who recently called for investigations to unmask the person who recorded and leaked the telephone conversation.

Namiwa further recommended that the probe should establish the motive behind the leakage of the conversation to the public.

In her one-paged letter dated March 10, 2022, Osman informed Namiwa that the Commission is engaging Chizuma and other concerned parties on the matter.

“Once these engagement meetings are concluded, the Commission will issue a public statement on the outcomes,” reads the letter in part.

In the clip, Chizuma, while conversing with a yet-to-be identified senior government official, made a number of allegations, including that a High Court judge granted Nair – a business associate of the UK-based corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar – bail in exchange for a bribe.

This prompted Nair to drag the ACB boss to court for defamation.

