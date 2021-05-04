MHRC opens complaints handling centers in Kasungu using NICE structures

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has joined hands with National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) by establishing complaints handling structures in Kasungu District to enable every to speed up process when people want to access justice.

MHRC executive secretary Habiba Osman told the media in Kasungu that the complaints handling structures will be across the district using already existence NICE structures.

Osman said they decided to take this course following their findings that showed that many Malawians living in remote areas are unable to access justice.

“That’s why we have decided to train NICE area civic education coordinators today, who will be taking care of any received complaints.

“By the end of this training, these coordinators will know which case to refer to MHRC or NICE,” Osman said.

In his remarks, Kasungu NICE district officer Paul Kanyenda said there have been different cases which the area civic education coordinators have been failing to handle as did not know where to refer them to.

However, with the training, Kanyenda believe that the area civic education coordinators will be able to distinguish the role of NICE and that of MHRC.

In an interview, one of the area civic education coordinators thanked MHRC for the training and its decision to work hand in hand with NICE, saying they now have a door to report to on some human rights cases.

“We have been receiving number of human rights complaints that involved gender violence, land issue among others but we were failing to handle them.

“This is because we had no knowledge where to refer them to but with this new training, we believe that the victims will start receiving their needed justice,” he said.

The training and project is funded by European Union under Chilungamo (Justice and Accountability) Program.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!