State House regrets police attacks on journalists on duty

May 4, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Director of Communications at the State House, Sean Kampondeni, has taken a swipe at police officers who been harassing journalists over petty issues, saying their actions run counter to the government’s policy of ensuring a free media.

Kampondeni made the remarks in his contribution during the World Press Freedom Day panel discussion, which took place at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.

The State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni (sitting first from left), articulating government policy on media–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

The panel discussion is one of the activities the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) organized to celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Kampondeni stressed that it is not the policy of the Tonse government policy to muzzle the media; hence, the actions of the police is regrettable.

A cross-section of journalists who participated in the World Press Freedom Day Panel Discussion–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) national chairperson Wisdom Chimgwede took advantage of the forum to urge the media houses to get their reporters accredited.

This evening, MISA Malawi is expected to award journalists who have done exceptionally well in various fields.

