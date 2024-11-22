MHRC receives 25 complaints on judiciary misconduct: Kamangira says people trust MHRC than JSC  

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has revealed that it has received a total of 25 complaints regarding alleged misconduct within the judiciary. The complaints, which have surfaced through the Commission’s public inquiry mechanism, primarily focus on allegations of corruption by some judicial officers and prolonged delays in concluding cases.

Peter Chisi, the Director of Political and Civil Rights at MHRC, stated that the Commission is now set to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The process will involve an in-depth analysis of the complaints, and the Commission expects to provide its final determinations on the matter early next year.

According to Chisi, the complaints point to a disturbing trend within the judiciary, where some judicial officers are accused of engaging in corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of the justice system. Additionally, the reports highlight significant delays in the resolution of cases, which have caused frustration among citizens who are seeking justice.

“These complaints reflect concerns from the public about the conduct of some judicial officers,” Chisi explained. “Our mandate is to ensure that these complaints are addressed, and the public can have confidence in the judiciary’s ability to dispense justice fairly and promptly.”

The MHRC’s public inquiry into the judiciary’s conduct follows a series of widespread concerns about the performance of the judicial system. For many Malawians, these allegations are a sign of deeper issues affecting the judiciary and its role in upholding the rule of law.

Governance commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche, has described the 25 complaints received by the MHRC as “only the tip of the iceberg.” Mkhutche emphasized that while the MHRC’s inquiry is a welcome step, it is likely that many more instances of corruption and inefficiency in the judiciary remain unreported.

“The public’s perception of the judiciary is one that is clouded by distrust,” Mkhutche remarked. “We can only expect that there are many more cases that have not been brought forward. The question now is what action will be taken by the responsible authorities to address these concerns comprehensively.”

Mkhutche’s comments underscore a growing sentiment among many Malawians who feel that the judiciary, like other public institutions, is plagued by corruption and inefficiency. For these citizens, any meaningful reform of the judicial system will require a serious commitment to transparency and accountability from both the judiciary itself and the bodies responsible for overseeing its operations.

Human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangira has weighed in on the issue, noting that the public’s trust in the MHRC is stronger than in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body that is supposed to oversee the judiciary’s conduct. Kamangira, who has long been vocal about the need for judicial reform in Malawi, expressed confidence in the MHRC’s ability to handle the investigation, while criticizing the JSC for its perceived inaction and inability to address allegations of corruption within the judiciary.

“Malawians trust the MHRC more than the Judicial Service Commission when it comes to dealing with corruption within the judiciary,” Kamangira said. “The JSC has often been silent or ineffective in responding to public concerns about judicial misconduct, which has led to a loss of confidence in its ability to ensure accountability in the justice system.”

Kamangira’s remarks reflect broader concerns within civil society about the lack of effective oversight in the judicial system. With the public questioning the credibility of the JSC, many are looking to the MHRC as a more reliable institution to take action and bring about much-needed reform in the judiciary.

As the MHRC begins its in-depth analysis of the complaints, questions remain about what actions will follow the inquiry’s findings. Both legal experts and governance commentators have called for greater transparency, accountability, and swift action to tackle corruption and delays within the judiciary.

For the judiciary to regain public trust, experts suggest that the system must not only address individual instances of misconduct but also tackle the systemic issues that allow such corruption to flourish. They advocate for the introduction of stronger measures to hold judicial officers accountable and for reforms aimed at ensuring the timely resolution of cases.

The MHRC’s inquiry is a crucial step in addressing these concerns, but it will need the support of all relevant stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the judiciary itself, to ensure meaningful change. As the Commission moves forward with its investigations, the public will be watching closely, hoping for a resolution that leads to a more transparent and accountable judiciary.

