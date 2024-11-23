“You fired me wrongly, I am demanding K175m compensation,” Mabedi fumes as he drags FAM to court

In a dramatic legal showdown, former Malawi National Football Team (Flames) coach Patrick Mabedi has taken the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to court, demanding a hefty K175 million in compensation for what he claims was his wrongful dismissal. The coach, who was sacked by FAM on October 28 following the Flames’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), argues that his firing was unjust and a violation of his contractual rights.

Mabedi’s legal team, led by Makiyi, Kanyenda & Associates, has filed a notice with the Industrial Relations Court of Malawi, challenging the decision to terminate his contract. According to the court documents, Mabedi is seeking compensation for breach of contract, unlawful termination, withheld wages and benefits, and unsafe labour practices.

A Demand for Fair Compensation

In the legal suit, Mabedi claims that FAM’s decision to terminate his contract was made without due process and that it violated the terms agreed upon in his two-year employment contract, which was supposed to run until November 30, 2025. He argues that he should be compensated for the remainder of his contract, including benefits such as fuel allowances, medical insurance, and wages.

Mabedi’s lawyers are specifically demanding that FAM pay him all the wages and benefits he was entitled to up until the termination date in 2025, which they estimate to be K175 million. The lawsuit also includes claims for compensation for the wrongful withholding of benefits, including 350 liters of fuel per month, VIP medical insurance under MASM, and other perks as stipulated in the contract.

Failure to Meet Targets Not Grounds for Dismissal

One of the main points of contention in the case is that Mabedi’s firing was not based on the contract’s stipulated grounds. The contract, according to Mabedi’s legal team, did not specify that failure to qualify for the AFCON or win World Cup qualifying matches could result in automatic dismissal. Mabedi’s lawyers argue that the performance targets outlined in the contract were not clear or reasonable, particularly considering the difficult nature of some of the fixtures the team faced during the qualifiers.

Mabedi’s legal team further contends that the Malawi football governing body failed to provide adequate support for the coach to achieve his objectives. This includes issues with the lack of proper camping, insufficient resources, and failure to follow Mabedi’s recommendations on logistics and facilities.

Challenges During World Cup Qualifiers

Mabedi’s lawyers point out that the Flames’ campaign in the World Cup qualifiers was hampered by a tough schedule, which saw the team play difficult away games against the likes of Liberia and Tunisia. Despite the challenges, Mabedi’s Flames managed to secure two victories, over Liberia and Sao Tome and Principe, leaving them with six more games in the campaign. The legal team argues that dismissing the coach at that point was premature, especially as the team still had the potential to qualify.

Moreover, Mabedi’s lawyers claim that FAM failed to support the coach’s strategies for success, including his attempts to build a strong team for the 2025 AFCON qualification. They also pointed out that Mabedi was unable to lead the team to the COSAFA Cup due to the national tragedy of a plane crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others in June.

The Dispute Over Resources and Conditions

The legal dispute also highlights the broader issue of how FAM manages resources and treats coaches. Mabedi’s legal team claims that FAM did not meet the basic requirements to support a coach at this level, including providing adequate financial backing, infrastructure, and facilities for training camps. These issues have been cited as contributing factors to the team’s struggles during qualification matches.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, I was doing my best to manage the team and bring results, but the support was simply not there,” Mabedi said. “That is why I am asking for what is rightfully mine under the terms of the contract.”

Mabedi’s Challenges Reflect Broader Issues

Mabedi’s case is not an isolated incident. Former Flames coach Meck Mwase also took legal action against FAM for wrongful dismissal, seeking K500 million in compensation. The ongoing legal battles point to deeper issues within Malawi football governance, particularly around how contracts are managed and the conditions under which coaches work.

FAM, for its part, has acknowledged receipt of the legal documents but has remained tight-lipped on the matter, with General Secretary Alfred Gunda declining to comment, citing the ongoing legal process.

Conclusion

Mabedi’s legal action against FAM has brought attention to the challenges facing coaches in Malawi’s football system, particularly when it comes to the lack of support, resources, and clarity in contractual agreements. As the case progresses, all eyes will be on the Industrial Relations Court to determine whether FAM’s decision to fire Mabedi was justified, and whether the former coach will be awarded the substantial compensation he is demanding.

With the future of FAM’s management of coaches now in question, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the way Malawi’s football system handles contracts, dismissals, and the treatment of national team coaches moving forward.

