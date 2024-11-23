Ndirande residents justify violence against Kunkuyu’s convoy, claiming it disrupted their business

Residents of Ndirande Township have justified the violence that erupted on Friday, targeting Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu’s convoy, claiming the minister’s unannounced visit disrupted their business activities.

The violent incident, which led to Kunkuyu cutting short his tour of Limbe and Thyolo, saw protesters hurling stones at the convoy, including police vehicles, and clashing with security forces. Police were forced to use teargas to disperse the crowds, as chaos unfolded in the busy township.

In a video circulating widely on social media, a man identifying himself as the secretary of Ndirande Market explained the frustration that led to the violence. He accused the minister of disturbing the local economy by arriving without prior notice and failing to consult local leaders.

“We just heard that the minister was coming to the township, and people pelted stones at his convoy because it was disturbing us. We are the owners of Ndirande, and we want politicians to respect that,” said the man, who was seen speaking to a crowd. “You cannot just come here, disrupt our lives, and expect us to sit back quietly. If you want to pass through, you should let us know in advance. We have our businesses here, and we cannot allow anyone, no matter how powerful, to come and disrupt our livelihood.”

The man’s words were met with approval from the gathered crowd, with many chanting in agreement, further expressing their anger at the disruption caused by Kunkuyu’s convoy. According to the residents, the presence of a high-profile political figure, accompanied by a convoy of vehicles and police officers, forced local businesses to close temporarily and created chaos in the busy market area.

Many of the township’s traders voiced their dissatisfaction with the government’s approach, claiming they felt ignored and disrespected by politicians who, according to them, have only come to Ndirande when it suits them, especially during election periods.

“We are not against politicians coming here, but they must show respect for the people who live and work in this area. When you come, you don’t just force your way in and disrupt people’s lives,” said another resident, a woman who operates a small business in Ndirande. “It’s always the same – they only show up when they need our votes, but they don’t care about our daily struggles.”

The protestors’ grievances appear to stem from a lack of communication and consultation with local leaders before high-profile visits. The anger was compounded by the belief that the authorities did not adequately consider the inconvenience caused to ordinary people who were simply trying to go about their business.

Following the attack, Minister Kunkuyu cut his visit short and condemned the violence, describing it as “politically motivated.” The minister also rejected suggestions that the protestors were acting in good faith, instead labeling the violence as a calculated attempt to disrupt the government’s engagement with citizens.

“We will not be intimidated by this kind of behavior,” Kunkuyu told reporters after the incident. “This kind of violence is not tolerated. We are here to serve the people of Ndirande, and we will continue to support them regardless of what happened today. It is regrettable, but we will not allow it to stop us from our mission.”

The Minister’s comments seem to suggest that the incident was orchestrated by political opponents. He reiterated that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which he represents, does not condone violence and will continue to engage with the public, regardless of any disruptions.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa has warned that incidents like the one in Ndirande are becoming increasingly common and reflect deepening divisions within the country’s political climate. Thindwa noted that while the residents’ grievances were valid, the use of violence to express dissatisfaction only escalates tensions and could worsen if not addressed.

“While it is clear that there are legitimate frustrations on the part of the residents of Ndirande, political violence only exacerbates the situation. If this becomes a trend, it could lead to greater instability in the run-up to the elections,” Thindwa cautioned. “Politicians need to engage with citizens more respectfully and carefully, and the government must ensure that all stakeholders, including local leaders, are involved in these important processes.”

Thindwa added that the government and opposition must work together to calm political tensions and avoid further unrest as the country approaches the general elections in 2025. Failure to do so, he warned, could result in greater public disillusionment and violence.

The events in Ndirande underscore the need for greater transparency and communication between political leaders and the communities they serve. Residents have expressed that they want more consultation before politicians make public appearances in their neighborhoods, particularly in sensitive areas where business operations are affected.

For many in Ndirande, the attack on Kunkuyu’s convoy was not simply an outburst of anger, but a larger statement about political exclusion and disregard for the people’s daily lives. As Malawi’s political landscape becomes more polarized, it is clear that engaging communities through dialogue and respect, rather than force and disruption, will be key to ensuring a peaceful and successful electoral process.

While the violence against Minister Kunkuyu’s convoy was a regrettable event, it highlights broader tensions between political leaders and the public, particularly in economically strained areas like Ndirande. The incident serves as a reminder that leaders must do more than just visit communities for photo opportunities – they must listen, consult, and engage with citizens in a meaningful and respectful way. Failure to do so will only lead to more unrest, which Malawi can ill afford as it moves towards its next election.

