Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga floors Zambia’s Barbara Banda to become USA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga has been crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2024 National Women’s Super League (NWSL) in the United States, a remarkable achievement that places her at the pinnacle of women’s football in North America.

In doing so, she outshone some of the best talents in the world, including Zambia’s Barbara Banda, Brazil’s Marta, and U.S. stars Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, to claim the prestigious award.

The NWSL made the announcement on Friday, hailing the Kansas City Current forward for her record-breaking debut season. Chawinga’s impressive performances not only earned her the MVP honor but also made her the first player in Kansas City Current history to receive the accolade.

In just her first year in the NWSL, Temwa Chawinga made a massive impact, rewriting the history books with her extraordinary goal-scoring feats. Chawinga became the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a single season, a record that further cements her as one of the league’s top forwards.

Chawinga’s remarkable consistency also saw her set a new league record by scoring in eight consecutive regular-season games, a streak that included goals against every other team in the league. These achievements helped her win the 2024 NWSL Golden Boot, with the highest goal tally in the competition.

The NWSL recognized her groundbreaking contributions, noting, “Chawinga’s 2024 season was historic, as she posted the most impressive offensive record in league history. She recorded 24 goals and 8 assists across all competitions, setting the NWSL’s single-season record for goal contributions.”

Her goals were instrumental in the success of Kansas City Current, and her ability to perform consistently on the biggest stage set her apart from other top candidates, including Barbara Banda, who also had a stellar year with the Zambian national team and her club.

Despite the individual accolades, Chawinga was quick to emphasize the importance of teamwork in her success. “It’s about teamwork,” she said in a statement after winning the MVP. “I couldn’t have achieved this on my own. I am thankful for my teammates, coaches, and the entire Kansas City Current management for their support.”

Her humble approach to success is a testament to her character and leadership, as she credits the collective effort of her team for her historic season. The recognition from the NWSL is as much a reflection of the team’s unity as it is of Chawinga’s extraordinary individual performances.

Temwa Chawinga’s achievement also brings further international attention to Malawian football, particularly women’s football, which continues to rise on the global stage. Alongside her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, who also enjoyed an outstanding season at her club, Temwa’s success highlights the growing talent emerging from Malawi and Africa.

The Chawinga sisters, already renowned in women’s football, have now become global icons, drawing attention to the talent coming out of Malawi. With Temwa’s MVP award, she joins an elite group of African women footballers who have achieved success in top-tier leagues around the world, paving the way for future generations of footballers from Malawi and Africa.

This latest achievement comes on the heels of a nomination for the 2024 CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year award, which Temwa shares with her sister Tabitha. Both players have demonstrated exceptional talent at their respective clubs, and their joint success continues to elevate the profile of Malawian football internationally.

With the MVP award now in her possession, Chawinga’s future looks incredibly bright. Her record-breaking achievements in the 2024 NWSL season have set a new standard for excellence in the league, and many expect her to continue building on this success in the coming years.

Her incredible feat of becoming the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a season, along with her contributions to Kansas City Current’s success, has placed her firmly in the spotlight. The recognition from the NWSL is just the beginning, and Chawinga will be a player to watch in the years to come.

As she continues to dominate on the field and inspire young footballers worldwide, there is no doubt that Temwa Chawinga will remain one of the most exciting talents in women’s football, not only in the United States but globally.

Her achievement serves as a powerful reminder that with hard work, determination, and teamwork, anyone can break barriers and achieve greatness—no matter their background. Temwa Chawinga, Malawi’s poster girl, has undoubtedly made her mark on the world stage, and the future is hers to shape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!