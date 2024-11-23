DPP fuels CDEDI’s Monday demos, tells Malawians: “Go out in thousands and join the protests.”

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has thrown its full support behind the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI)-organized demonstrations, scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2024, urging Malawians to take to the streets in their thousands to protest the country’s deepening economic crises.

In a statement issued on Friday, Peter Mukhito, DPP’s Secretary General, expressed the party’s unwavering solidarity with CDEDI and other civil society organizations in the call for mass protests against the fuel shortage, foreign exchange crisis, and the fertilizer subsidy debacle that have crippled the country’s economy. The DPP condemned what it called the “failure of leadership” under President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, accusing the government of neglecting the urgent needs of the people.

“We stand with every Malawian who is suffering because of the current economic hardship. The time has come to demand answers from the government. We urge our members, supporters, and all concerned citizens to join us in the protests and vigils on Monday, November 25. The people of Malawi are suffering, and it is time we stood up for change,” Mukhito said in the statement.

The DPP’s endorsement of the CDEDI demonstrations is a bold political move, amplifying calls for a more inclusive and responsive government. The opposition party, which has been highly critical of the Chakwera administration’s handling of the economy, framed the demonstration as a “fight for the future” of Malawi, citing the prolonged fuel shortages, skyrocketing inflation, and the unavailability of foreign exchange that have left Malawians struggling to make ends meet.

According to the statement, Chakwera’s failure to address the economic issues has exacerbated the country’s instability, especially for the poor and vulnerable, who bear the brunt of these crises. The DPP highlighted how the fuel crisis, in particular, has led to a spike in transport costs and disrupted both business operations and food distribution, while the fertilizer shortage has had devastating consequences for agriculture and food security.

“The economic mismanagement by this government has crippled the lives of ordinary Malawians. With the fuel crisis still unresolved, the cost of living continues to rise, making it even harder for families to survive. We need to hold this government accountable,” the statement continued.

The DPP’s support for the demonstrations is rooted in its frustration with President Chakwera’s administration, which it claims has shown little urgency in addressing the economic challenges plaguing the country. In particular, the party criticized the lack of transparency and inaction from the government, which it says has ignored calls for urgent reforms and structural changes to stabilize the economy.

DPP leadership emphasized that the protests were not just about airing grievances but were about demanding systemic change and better governance. The party argued that it was essential for all political and civil society groups to unite in pressing for immediate solutions to the country’s challenges.

“It is clear that the current government has no plan to fix the economic crisis. Our people are suffering, and this government continues to show no empathy. We must unite as a nation and demand accountability,” said Mukhito.

With the backing of the DPP, CDEDI’s Monday demonstrations are expected to draw large crowds across major cities in Malawi, with the focus on Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Mzuzu. The call for mass participation is a direct challenge to Chakwera’s leadership, as the government faces mounting pressure from opposition parties, civil society groups, and the public to do more to resolve the ongoing economic crises.

While the DPP’s endorsement signals a growing opposition to the government, political analysts believe that the Monday protests will be an important gauge of public sentiment and could shape the political landscape as Malawi approaches the 2025 elections.

The DPP’s support for the demonstration underscores the increasing discontent within the population, particularly from opposition parties, which are seizing on the economic crisis as a key issue ahead of the elections. Ernest Thindwa, a political analyst, suggested that the protests may signal the beginning of a broader movement to challenge the ruling government’s economic policies.

“This is a critical moment for Malawi. The opposition is capitalizing on the economic difficulties faced by ordinary people, and with this demonstration, they are putting the Chakwera administration under intense pressure. If the government does not respond effectively, we could see more unrest in the coming months,” Thindwa warned.

As of now, there has been no formal response from President Chakwera’s administration regarding the planned demonstrations, though the government has occasionally expressed its commitment to addressing the ongoing fuel shortage and foreign exchange crisis. However, opposition leaders and civil society groups have repeatedly accused the government of failing to deliver real solutions and instead focusing on short-term fixes that fail to address the root causes of the country’s economic instability.

Some government officials have urged that demonstrations be peaceful, noting that the right to protest is enshrined in the Malawian constitution, but the DPP’s statement suggests that the demonstration will not just be an expression of discontent but also an opportunity to push for policy change and government accountability.

The Monday, November 25 protests will undoubtedly be a defining moment for Malawi’s political landscape as DPP and CDEDI join forces in a bid to force Chakwera’s government to take action on the country’s economic woes. Whether the government will heed these calls or continue to downplay the protests remains to be seen. However, the DPP’s support signals a political challenge for Chakwera as the country moves closer to the 2025 elections.

With thousands expected to join the demonstrations, the economic crisis will remain front and center in the political discourse — and how the government responds in the coming days could shape the future direction of Malawi’s politics.

