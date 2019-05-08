MHRC report names Chisale, 7 other police officers implicated in Lule’s custody murder: ‘He didn’t mastermind boy with albinism’s abduction’

Malawi Human Rights Commission’s (MHRC) has released an investigation report into the death of suspect Buleya Lule in police custody which establishes that he was not the masterminder of the abduction of the 14-year-old boy with albinism and was tortured to death.

Lule was suspect in abduction of 14-year-old with albinism. He died in police custody and MHRCinvestigation report confirms.

An autopsy report released last month by Pathologist Dr. Charles Dzamalala revealed that Lule’s death was due to electrocution and blunt force trauma to the head.

In releasing the report, MHRC)’s Rosemary Kanyuka told the family of Lule that their relation was not the one who had a hand in the abduction of the 14-year-old boy with albinism.

The report also states that police violated Lule’s right to life when they tortured him to death from the time Lule left the court on 20th February and the eport has named eight police officers who handled Lule who include Assistant Commissioner of Police Evalista Chisale who was among those who interrogated the victim at Police Headquarters on 19th February 2019.

MHRC in its report has recommended that the Inspector General of Police should institute criminal investigations into all Police officers who handled Lule between the 19th and 20 February, including Chisale, who is wife to presidential security aide Norman Paulos Chisale.

The other Officers are said to be Inspector Ronad Kapesa who is station criminal investigations officer for Dedza police and Inspectro Mervin Gama of C Division.

The report also recommends that the Director of Public Prosecutions should start criminal proceedings against all the police officers mentioned in the report who had direct contact with Lule.

MHRC commissioner Martha Chizuma promised to follow up with the Inspector General when action will be taken.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :