MCP’s UK members  raise cash for election monitors as diaspora pastors endorse Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Diaspora Wing over the weekend raised money through a gala dinner event held in Birmingham to help the party allocate election monitors in all the polling stations at the May 21 Tripartite Election.

According to the spokesman of MCP Diaspora Wing, Chalo Mvula , the Birmingham event was to cement the seriousness of the diaspora community in making sure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

MCP launched the Tambala Fund, an initiative that encouraged its members to contribute to the party and sponsorship for a monitor. The event in UK was a response to that call and so far the diaspora community has contributed over £3500 (about K3.8million).

“It’s a collective effort and other diaspora members from USA, Republic of Ireland responded to our call and contributed something,” Mvula told Nyasa Times.

Among the highlights of the night were the activities that included a music performance by rapper Nick Thindwa who delivered of his hit song “ Chakwera wa M’boma” and kept the patrons up on their feet dancing.

There was also a comedy treat from Scotland based Malawian comedian Khwethemu.

Patrons were also treated to an auction sale where various items were sold to the members of the audience.

On the political front, MCP veteran member Chris Chaima Banda received a standing ovation after delivering a moving speech on the philosophy of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his presidency.

“Chakwera is not only just God fearing, but in him Malawians will be voting for a candidate who will fulfil each and every promise that is in the party manifesto. Malawians are blessed to have a candidate like Chakwera,” claimed Banda amid the handclapping and the ululation from the audience .

MCP president, while not physically in attendance, sent a message which was read to the audience.

Chakwera said he was humbled to see the diaspora community coming together to support the party.

The MCP president said he was assuring those in diaspora that Malawi will soon give birth to “A New Malawi enjoyed by Everyone” .

Chakwera went on to acknowledge that the support of the diaspora and the many efforts of others can guarantee that the elections will not be rigged.

He went further to warn that any efforts to tamper with the elections will not only be thwarted, but will also be investigated immediately after he is sworn in as the president.

To compliment the words from Chakwera , the biggest highlight of the night was an endorsement by a group of Evangelical and Pentecostal Pastors in Diaspora who said after prayer and much thought, they concluded that only Chakwera will be a better leader for Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the group of Pastors, Pastor Chance Munthali of Derby said: “ God has heard the cry of Malawians and He has Chosen Chakwera to rescue Malawi from poverty, rampant corruption and to excute the rule of law in the country.”

Speaking to Nyasa Times at the end, the event organisers Allan Mandindi and Mphatso Mainala said the diaspora will look at organising a celebratory event after the elections to celebrate Chakwera’s victory.

