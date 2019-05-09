MCP’s UK members  raise cash for election monitors as diaspora pastors endorse Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  Diaspora Wing over the weekend raised money  through a gala dinner event  held in Birmingham to help the party allocate election monitors in all the polling stations at the May 21 Tripartite Election.

MCP diaspora leaders

MCP supporters having fun at the event

Part of the audience at Kwacha Gala event in Birmingham

Part of the MCP members at the event

According to the spokesman of MCP Diaspora Wing, Chalo Mvula , the Birmingham event was to cement the seriousness of the diaspora community in making sure that the elections are free, fair  and credible.

MCP launched the Tambala Fund, an initiative that encouraged its members to contribute to the party and sponsorship for a monitor. The  event  in UK was a response to that call and so far the diaspora community has contributed over £3500 (about K3.8million).

“It’s a collective effort and other diaspora members from USA, Republic of Ireland responded to our call and contributed something,”  Mvula told Nyasa Times.

Among the highlights of the night were the activities that included a music performance by rapper Nick Thindwa who delivered of his hit song “  Chakwera wa M’boma”  and    kept the patrons up on their feet dancing.

There was also a comedy treat from Scotland based Malawian comedian Khwethemu.

Patrons were also treated to an auction sale where various items were sold to the members of the audience.

On the political front,  MCP veteran member Chris Chaima Banda received a standing ovation after delivering a moving speech on the philosophy of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his presidency.

“Chakwera is not only just God fearing, but in him Malawians will be voting for a candidate who will fulfil each and every promise that is in the party manifesto. Malawians are blessed to have a candidate like Chakwera,” claimed Banda  amid the handclapping and the ululation from the audience .

MCP president, while not physically in attendance,  sent a message which was read to the audience.

Chakwera  said he was humbled to see the diaspora community coming together  to support the party.

The MCP president  said  he was assuring those in diaspora that Malawi  will soon give  birth to “A New Malawi enjoyed by Everyone” .

Chakwera went on to acknowledge that the support of the diaspora and the many efforts of others can guarantee that the elections will not be rigged.

He went further to warn that any efforts to tamper with the elections will not only be thwarted, but will also be investigated immediately after he is sworn in as the president.

To compliment the words from Chakwera , the biggest  highlight of the night was an endorsement  by a group of Evangelical and Pentecostal Pastors in Diaspora who said after prayer  and much thought, they concluded that only Chakwera will be a better leader for Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the group of Pastors,  Pastor Chance Munthali  of Derby said: “ God has heard the cry of Malawians and He has Chosen Chakwera to rescue Malawi  from poverty, rampant corruption and to excute the rule of law in the country.”

Speaking to Nyasa Times at the end, the event organisers Allan Mandindi and Mphatso Mainala said the diaspora will look at organising a celebratory event after the elections to celebrate Chakwera’s victory.

