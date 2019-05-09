Mbakuwaku says Prayer Breakfast ‘not relavant than PAC peace accord’: Mutharika was sole presidential candidate attending

Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) leader Peter Kuwani has trashed the Presidential Prayer Breakfast which took place Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday, saying it was not relavant compared to the event organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) last Saturday where the candidates committed to a peaceful campaign and election.

Mutharika was the only presidential candidate who attended the prayers at his backyard as five other candidates shunned the event ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections

“In as far as I respect the freedom of worship, some of the churches organising the prayers are not worthwhile… PAC is recognised for its credibility,” Kuwani said in quotes reported in the local press .

The prayers were organised by several Christian churches, including Pentecostal Revival Crusade Ministries, Calvary Family Church, Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International, Malawi Assemblies of God and Living Waters Church.

But prayers moderator Apostle Madalitso Mbewe and other clergy behind the prayers were daid to be on the payroll of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and were politically biased with their alignment to DPP.

A political scientist based at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, Mustapha Hussein, backed the presidential candidates for staying away from the prayers on the basis of neutrality of venue and a clash with their campaign schedules.

And Mzuzu-based political analyst Emily Mkamanga agreed with Kuwani that the State House prayer session was not relevant, especially coming after PAC hosted a similar event where the signing of a peace declaration also took place.

“The other parties are justified by not attending and when you look at the relevance, we see it is not that relevant because PAC also held their prayers which discussed more important issues such as the peace signing where the President himself was supposed to attend,” she said.

University of Livingstonia political analyst George Phiri also sided with absent candidates, saying neutrality should be observed.

