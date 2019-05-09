Veteran Kamwendo to rejoin Nomads: I will be saviour

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers legendary midfielder Joseph Kamwendo is back in the country from South Africa where he terminated his contract with the National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The midfield maestro coincidentally returns when his former club is sailing through troubled water following their two successive losses out of their opening three competitive league and cup matches of the 2019 season.

While refusing to disclose the reasons that forced him to terminate his one year contract with TTM, The former Caps United (Zimbabwe), Nordsjaelland (Denmark), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Club de Maculmana (Mozambique) and TP Mazembe (DRC) has described Wanderers current situation as worrisome.

“I have come to save my people [Nomads]!” said Kamwendo.

“However, after giving it a deep thought [On what was happening in South Africa], I realized that it was better to return home and save my people before I retire [from active football],” he was quoted by a local Television Station Mibawa.

The gifted left footed midfielder emphasized that Wanderers supporters deserve better things.

He therefore revealed he is ready to start training even without contract negotiations.

“I am going to die for them [Wanderers supporters]. I will start training immediately. I am a Nomad and there is no need for me to have a contract first before I start training” Kamwendo told Mibawa.

Wanderers lost a number of key players that helped them to win the 2017-2018 elite league.

Some of the players are Yamikani Chester, Peter Wadabwa, Precious Sambani, Esau Kanyenda among others.

