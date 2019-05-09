Prophet Liabunya meets Chakwera ahead of Malawi watershed polls: ‘Signs of times’

South Africa -based Malawian controversial prophet Austin Liabunya has resurfaced, this time around in the office of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, shaking hands.

A picture of Liabunya shaking hands with Chakwera was released via Chakwera’s official Facebook page on Thursday with the caption: “Before I started my trip north today, Prophet Austin Liabunya came by to see me and pray with me. God’s Plan.”

Prophet Libunya came into the limelight in 2012 when he released his prophecy which indicated that the then opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential candidate Peter Mutharika would controversially emerge the winner of the 2014 election.

He is on record saying he met the then presidential candidate Peter Mutharika where he assured him of the presidency. Liabunya is also said to have met Chakwera at the time telling him that 2014 was not his time but 2019.

Ironically in the prophecy, Liabunya said Mutharika would introduce “satanic activities” during his reign, something he said would trigger his downfall in 2019 if fervent prayers were not to be conducted to contain and/or prevent the said satanic activities.

Today, Malawians have experienced unprecedented attacks of people with albinism. They have been hunted, maimed, killed and dismembered and to this date, no one knows who is responsible for this nightmare which has befallen the Malawi nation. Many link this to what Liabunya said in his prophecy a couple of years ago.

Over the years, Liabunya has been sticking to his prophecy that 2019 is for Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Asked to shed more light regarding his meeting with Chakwera, Liabunya told Nyasa Times to hold fire.

“I am having a service this Sunday at Crown Hotel in Lilongwe starting 2 pm. I will divulge finer details regarding the 2019 prophecy during this service. So, if you so wish, I am willing to have an exclusive interview with you on this issue after the service,” he said.

Nyasa Times are keeping an eye on this story and we will update when finer details are made available to us in due course.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :