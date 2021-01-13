MHRC starts probe in killing of Poly student

State sponsored Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has started a probe into the killing of First Year Polytechnic student Blessings Nyondo as the police and minister of Homeland Security say he was killed by a security officer from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in self-defence.

Late Nyondo was a student at The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, who was staying in Chitawira Township from where he was attending weekend classes.

He was shot dead in Blantyre on the night of December 31 2020 when he was on his way to overnight prayers at Robin’s Park.

MHRC executive says secretary Habiba Osman in a statement that they have commenced investigations to uncover who exactly pulled the trigger and under what circumstances.

“There have been conflicting reports about the identity of the shooter. Some reports indicated that Blessings was shot by a police officer while statements from Malawi Police Service indicate that it was actually a security officer working for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation that shot Blessings.

“It is the desire of the Commission that the truth be uncovered as who exactly pulled the trigger and what circumstances. At the end of the exercise, justice must be served,” said Osman.

The commission is seeking input from people on the matter.

