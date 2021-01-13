Police impound motorcycles in Mangochi for violating traffic regulations

Mangochi Police traffic section has embarked on an intensive traffic check operation on motorcycles as one way of reducing road accidents in the year 2021.

So far, the operation has resulted in 10 motorcycles being impounded for road traffic offences.

In an interview Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi, said police on Monday conducted traffic check operations at Monkey Bay Road, Bakili Muluzi and Arthur Peter Mutharika Highways which led to the arrest of the offenders.

“The 10 motorcycles have been impounded for offences of uninsured motorcycle, unregistered motorcycle, riding without a license and crush helmet,” said Daudi.

She said of the 10, four motorcyclists survived accidents which claimed eight lives in accidents which occurred in the district during the 2020 festive season.

He said the station will continue with the initiative which will also extend to target motorists in order to bring sanity in the roads of the lakeshore district.

The motorcyclists will appear before court to answer charges ranging from uninsured motorcycle, unregistered motorcycle, ride without a license riding without crush helmet after paperwork is completed.

