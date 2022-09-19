MHRRC trains persons  with albinism on decentralization

In an attempt to promote the civic participation of people with albinism, the Malawi Human Rights Resource Center (MHRRC) organized a one-day training for their representatives in local development structures.

This training is one of the interventions carried out in the district under the CEPPAM project which is implemented by MHRRC in collaboration with the Dowa District Council.

This project aims to promote and protect the rights of people with albinism in Malawi.

Speaking during the training, MHRRC Program Officer Enock Chinkhuntha said the intervention will help representatives of people with albinism in local development structures to understand the concept of decentralization and how they can make use of the space created to promote their rights and those of other marginalized groups. .

Chinkhuntha called on the participants to take the training seriously in order to effectively represent persons with albinism in their respective Area Development Committees (ADCs).

On his part, one of the participants, Haddison Bwanamali, applauded the organization for the training and said that it will help persons living with albinism to contribute during the meetings in their respective communities.

CEPPAM project is being implemented with funding from European Union (EU) through Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Malawi.