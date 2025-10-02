Mia Blasts “Cheap Propaganda” Over Transformer Allegations

Former Cabinet Minister and Chikwawa Nkombedzi legislator, Abida Mia, has come out swinging against what she calls “cheap propaganda” linking her to the dismantling of an ESCOM transformer at Mphungu Trading Centre.

In a strongly-worded statement issued Thursday, Mia dismissed the accusations as deliberate attempts to smear her name.

“I must be clear: all transformers belong to ESCOM. No individual, myself included, has authority to tamper with them. These lies are defamatory and malicious,” she said.

Mia explained that the truth is simple— a 1MVA transformer at Ngabu developed a fault, and ESCOM made a technical decision to temporarily swap it with the one at Mphungu. She stressed that she had no role in the matter.

“These were operational decisions taken by ESCOM alone. Dragging my name into it is nothing but an orchestrated character assassination,” she added.

The former MP reminded critics of her track record, pointing to tangible community development projects she spearheaded during her tenure, including schools, clinics, boreholes, and police units.

“Our achievements stand on solid ground. They cannot be erased by lies or political propaganda,” Mia said.

