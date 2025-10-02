For DPP, Blame-Shifting Ends Here: The Call for Honest, Solution-Oriented Leadership

This morning, Malawians were greeted with the disheartening news that fuel and beer prices have gone up once again. Soon after, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) issued a statement distancing itself from the price increases, asserting that such developments are beyond government control as they are influenced by international market forces. The DPP further argued that former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has not yet officially assumed the reins of government and therefore cannot be held responsible for the prevailing economic hardships.

While these arguments may appear plausible on the surface, they expose a troubling inconsistency. Not long ago, the same DPP mocked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for attributing Malawi’s economic challenges to global shocks. Today, the very same narrative is being used as a shield against public scrutiny. Such contradictions undermine public trust and reduce political discourse to mere rhetoric. This double standard is both unfortunate and telling.

Malawians are fully aware of the structural and global factors that affect our economy from fluctuations in global fuel prices to shifts in international trade. However, what citizens expect from those who seek or hold power is honesty, consistency, and a clear plan of action. It is not enough to dismiss responsibility when challenges arise, while at the same time claiming credit when circumstances improve. For example, few days ago, the DPP said the maize prices were coming down because they are taking over the government yet today, they are distancing themselves from fuel and beer price upsurge.

The DPP must understand that Malawians are no longer passive observers of politics. Citizens are alert, engaged, and determined to hold leaders accountable for their words and actions. The time for blame-shifting and political rhetoric is over. What Malawians urgently need is leadership that is consistent, pragmatic, and solution oriented. As the DPP prepares to assume government responsibilities, it must demonstrate seriousness by acknowledging the depth of the challenges, outlining concrete strategies, and honouring its promises. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust that Malawians have placed in their leaders.

As Malawians, we must now move beyond listening to political statements. We must take concrete steps to hold leaders accountable:

1. Parliament must demand clarity from the incoming administration on how campaign promises such as free secondary education and the allocation of five billion kwacha per constituency will be financed. It is Parliament’s responsibility to ensure these pledges are not empty political slogans but actionable commitments.

2. Civil society organizations (CSOs) must step up their watchdog role. Independent monitoring of government policies, spending, and service delivery is critical to ensure transparency and prevent a repeat of unfulfilled promises that leave citizens disillusioned.

3. The media must interrogate statements from political parties with rigor, exposing inconsistencies and providing citizens with accurate analysis. Journalism must go beyond reporting press releases to actively fact-checking and asking the hard questions.

4. Citizens must remain vigilant. Communities should demand regular updates on the status of promises made to them, including education reforms, development funds, and infrastructure projects. Leaders must know that Malawians will not tolerate excuses or broken commitments.

The time for blame-shifting and political point-scoring is over. What Malawians urgently need is leadership that is consistent, pragmatic, and solution oriented. The DPP, as it prepares to govern again, must show seriousness by acknowledging the depth of our challenges, outlining concrete strategies, and delivering on its promises. The DPP must also fully acknowledge that Malawians voted out the MCP led government out of protest for poor economic performance. Having sold very little of their campaign promises, Malawians are only fully realizing now the bulk of promises that the DPP made. In this regard, the same measure that Malawians applied on the outgoing MCP government will be placed on the DPP. There should be no illusions that Malawians expect nothing less than a stable economic environment where prices of basic necessities such as food, fuel, transport, medicines are affordable.

If the DPP loses focus by spending more of its efforts on the blame game and more worryingly on retribution, they will be in for shocking times ahead. Malawians want food (maize) on the table. They want affordable basic necessities of life.

Malawians are not ignorant. We will continue to ask the difficult questions, track the progress of promised reforms, and hold to account those who seek to govern us. The days of empty political talk without tangible results are behind us. The future demands integrity, responsibility, and delivery. Empty talk and shifting explanations will no longer suffice. The future demands integrity, transparency, and above all, delivery.

About the author: Pitt Phakamesa is a reknown social and political commentator who has published widely on the political economy of Malawi and other countries. His views are personal and do not reflect those of Nyasatimes.

