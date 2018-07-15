Mia brands DPP govt ‘worse’ than ever in Malawi, confident of  MCP victory in 2019

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president, Muhammad Sidik Mia, has described the administration led by President Peter Mutharika as “worse” than eve, saying they will turn tables around when the MCP gets mandate to govern after next year’s May tripartite elections.
Mia, a renowned business magnate and politician, said he was sure MCP was destined for victory next year.
“Yes, I am very confident we are going to win the elections,” said Mia.
He told journalist Brian Banda of Times TV in an exclusive interview on Saturday that MCP, which ruled the country for 31 years under Kamuzu Banda, will see to it that Malawians are happy again.
“Malawians are going through abject poverty. Malawians are hopeless, and you can check that in hospitals where even a razor blade is not available. Should a government do that?” queried Mia.
He described MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also leader of the opposition, as a visionary and principled man whose thoughts meant well for the people of Malawi.
Mia said the rapport between him and Chakwera was great, and that because of that, it meant they would work together for the common good of the people.
“We have come from far, and it is like we share the same blood. We are an indisputable force,” said Mia.
According to him, his aim is to see people enjoy living in the country.
“If I am satisfied with that after the first five years, I will quit politics. I will have achieved what I wanted,” he said.
Mia said he was not interested for the presidency.
“Serving the people is my aim. And the office of the vice president is one of the highest that I can hold to achieve my goal. That’s all I want,” he said.
Mia made a comeback to politics this year after he had resigned in 2014 after former president Joyce Banda had not picked him for running mate.
He hinted in the interview that had Banda picked him, she would have won the elections.
Nkaladi uyu…akuudziwa umphawi wa anthu akudafe? Bwanji amagula n’gombe kwa asena mowabere kuti iye akhuphuke moposera muyezo? Political opportunist, Msowoya is much more intelligent than this idiotic kaladi.
Mia, you are too full of yourself. Even with you as runningmate, Joyce Banda would not have won the 2014 elections. Kuzikwata ndi chala eti?
Katundu mzito , Mia umakwana. Anthu amenewa, mbavazi zatopetsa. Che Mathanyula azinka kwawo kwa America!
No chance for MCP. Even its own supporters don’t want to register and vote. How can they win?
Very good Mia. Pin these bandits
If theft starts with the top most man, what would you expect from the bottom? Malawians enjoyed big buses but they riding a kabaza. Some are being bundled into Bongos, Vanettes which are vans in Japan. What sort of country is this? Public schools are a mess. Police are busy stealing on the roads. Hospitals have not drugs. There is theft at MRA with Rosa Fatchi being used to siphon money. Nkhalamba ziwiri za pa Dedza Secondary school in 1958 kuwononga dziko. Kodi nkhalambazi ziri ndi ana kuno? Idathawitsa wana and they’re in America. Poor man in Malawi is feeling… Read more »
What are you going to achieve in 5 years that you’ve failed to achieve in 20 years. You just want to looting bwana for the last 5 years to lift up your ailing businesses. I don’t think you really care for the people. What have you done for the people of Shire Valley whilst in the corridors of power. Just quit politics and enjoy the loot.
Great Mia. You have gained us in South. We couldn’t have gone MCP without your effort. We are voting MCP come what may…..