Mia brands DPP govt ‘worse’ than ever in Malawi, confident of  MCP victory in 2019

July 15, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 8 Comments

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president, Muhammad Sidik Mia, has described the administration led by  President Peter Mutharika as “worse” than eve,  saying they will turn tables around when the MCP gets mandate to govern after next year’s May tripartite elections.

Sidik Mia : MCP is winning next year elections

Mia, a renowned business magnate and politician, said he was sure MCP was destined for victory next year.

“Yes, I am very confident we are going to win the elections,” said Mia.

He told journalist Brian Banda of Times TV in an exclusive interview  on Saturday that MCP, which ruled the country for 31 years under Kamuzu Banda, will  see to it that Malawians are happy again.

“Malawians are going through abject poverty. Malawians are hopeless, and you can check that in hospitals where even a razor blade is not available. Should a government do that?”  queried Mia.

He described MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also leader of the opposition,  as a visionary and principled man whose thoughts meant well for the people of Malawi.

Mia said the rapport between him and Chakwera was great, and that because of that, it meant they would work together for the common good of the people.

“We have come from far, and it is like we share the same blood. We are an indisputable force,” said Mia.

According to him, his aim is to see people enjoy living in the country.

“If I am satisfied with that after the first five years, I will quit politics. I will have achieved what I wanted,” he said.

Mia said he was not interested for the presidency.

“Serving the people is my aim. And the office of the vice president is one of the highest that I can hold to achieve my goal. That’s all I want,” he said.

Mia made a comeback to politics this year after he had resigned in 2014 after former president Joyce Banda had not picked him for running mate.

He hinted in the interview that had Banda picked him, she would have won the elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Noweloyayakaka ni dadaPatrick PhiriKibaki Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nowelo
Guest
Nowelo

Nkaladi uyu…akuudziwa umphawi wa anthu akudafe? Bwanji amagula n’gombe kwa asena mowabere kuti iye akhuphuke moposera muyezo? Political opportunist, Msowoya is much more intelligent than this idiotic kaladi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
yaya
Guest
yaya

Mia, you are too full of yourself. Even with you as runningmate, Joyce Banda would not have won the 2014 elections. Kuzikwata ndi chala eti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Katundu mzito , Mia umakwana. Anthu amenewa, mbavazi zatopetsa. Che Mathanyula azinka kwawo kwa America!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

No chance for MCP. Even its own supporters don’t want to register and vote. How can they win?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Very good Mia. Pin these bandits

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Prince of thieves in Mzuzu
Guest
Prince of thieves in Mzuzu

If theft starts with the top most man, what would you expect from the bottom? Malawians enjoyed big buses but they riding a kabaza. Some are being bundled into Bongos, Vanettes which are vans in Japan. What sort of country is this? Public schools are a mess. Police are busy stealing on the roads. Hospitals have not drugs. There is theft at MRA with Rosa Fatchi being used to siphon money. Nkhalamba ziwiri za pa Dedza Secondary school in 1958 kuwononga dziko. Kodi nkhalambazi ziri ndi ana kuno? Idathawitsa wana and they’re in America. Poor man in Malawi is feeling… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

What are you going to achieve in 5 years that you’ve failed to achieve in 20 years. You just want to looting bwana for the last 5 years to lift up your ailing businesses. I don’t think you really care for the people. What have you done for the people of Shire Valley whilst in the corridors of power. Just quit politics and enjoy the loot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndamera
Guest
Ndamera

Great Mia. You have gained us in South. We couldn’t have gone MCP without your effort. We are voting MCP come what may…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes