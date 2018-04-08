Mia drums up support for Chakwera’s ‘Operation Reboot’:  Says Callista has vindicated MCP 

Former Cabinet minister Muhammad Sidik Mia has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been vindicate by former first lady Callista Mutharika who has bashed the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it is infested by beasts of prey and thieves plundering government entities.

Mia, who has ddclared his interest to contest as vice president for MCP, has urged Malawians to welcome aboard “Operation Reboot” with the party’s torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera in 2019 Tripartite elections.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Mia hailed Callista, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) her courageous views and sauing some people in are going in rural areas with trophies and cash handouts, masquerading as philanthropists, “yet these so-called philanthropists are thieves, stealing from your government, stealing from public entities.”

Wrote Mia: “There is undeniably high unemployment levels among the youth in our country. In fact his administration has recently released a circular that government has stopped both recruiting as well promoting its employees.

“This, my fellow Malawians, shows how clueless DPP is in as far as job creation is concerned. University students are languishing, leading a lifestyle in Chikanda (Zomba) and Luwinga (Mzuzu) as if they are ‘Standard 8 self-borders’ in remote areas. It’s pathetic.”

According to Mia, Malawi has crashed because of the current mediocre leadership and that the majority of Malawians are suffering and only few people connected to power are happy because most of them have become instant billionaires posing as entrepreneurs.

He said it is high time the cartel was stopped from advancing their selfish interests at the expense of the nation.

“My fellow Malawians, our system must be rebooted in 2019. We must get rid of such crooks. The system has been infested with liars, corrupt and unpatriotic leaders. Our government is no longer functioning the way we would want a properly called government to function.

“Our youths will tell you that when a computer has crashed, it actually stops working and the computer becomes useless. Rebooting—putting the computer’s operating system to start the computer for a second time or third time—allows the computer to restart and get back to working normally.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard ‘Operation Reboot’ in 2019. Let’s start a fresh with Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera as President of Malawi in 2019,” asserted Mia.

He said rebooting the system will to get rid of thievery, executive impunity, cronyism and nepotism in government in 2019.

“If we can’t do this for ourselves, who will do it for us? Who will do it for our children? Let’s reboot the system! It’s Operation Reboot, ” concluded Mia.

The battle for the country’s Presidency in 2019 has apparently been narrowed to two camps, ruling DPP and MCP.

