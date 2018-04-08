Nyasa Bullets retain FA Malawi Charity Shield: Swat Silver aside as  KB pip Nomads for 3rd place

Nyasa Big Bullets Sunday defended and retained the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield withfor the third time in a row after an emphatic 3-0 win over Capital City giants, Silver Strikers in a match played at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe.

A brace for veteran strike Chiukepo ‘Yabuku’ Msowoya in the first half and a debutante goal for new kid on the block, Precious Phiri formerly of Azam Tigers.

The FAM Charity Shield which was introduced in 2016 has been dominated by the People’s team when they beat Be Forward Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks (KB).

The 2018 Shield format changed where four teams battled it out for honours and had defending kings, Bullets, Wanderers, KB and Silver.

Bullets beat determined Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 on Saturday while Silver Strikers humbled Wanderers 2-0 for the final show down.

Third play off Kamuzu Barracks stun Wanderers with a 1-0 win with Diouf Simaone’s strike in the 64th minute.

The Bullets- Silver game brought the best of man of the match, Chimango ‘BlackBerry’ Kayira and Msowoya’s scoring spree.

Bullets fans went into jubilation just five minutes from kick off when Msowoya nodded home Yamikani Fodya’s corner kick.

Msowoya claimed his second for the day in the 43rd minutes when he scored from close after being put through by Bright Bweke Munthali leaving Silver’s custodian Brighton Munthali motionless.

Bullets central mildfield combination of Kayira and Nelson Kangunje outsmarted Silver duo of Young Chimodzi jnr and Timothy Chitedze.

The two teams went to dressing room for a break with Bullets in 2-0 lead.

The second half saw Silver coming with new ideas after they brought four new fresh legs and they played attacking football but Mphatso Phillimon and Deco Nyemera failed to unlock Bullets defence marshaled by Sankhani Nyirenda.

As ganyu faithful and Silver supporter were hoping for an equaliser, Bullets came in with a third in the 59th minute when Precious Phiri headed in Fodya’s curved corner kick.

With 10 minutes to time, Silver’s Nyemera could have got a consolation goal but his effort was brilliantly saved by Bullets keeper, Rabson Chienda.

The remaining minutes Bullets were on the class of their own with one touch football which was put on display to the delight of their fans.

Results:

Saturday: Kamuzu Barracks 1 Nyasa Big Bullets 2

Silver Strikers 2 Be Forward Wanderers 0

Sunday on Third place:

Kamuzu Barracks 1 Be Forward 0

Final:

Silver Strikers 0 Nyasa Big Bullets 3.

Proceeds of gate collections for 2018 FAM Charity Shield will be presented to Ekwendeni School of the Blind.

