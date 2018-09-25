Mia says bye-bye ‘clueless’ DPP, time for MCP to govern Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia has heaped blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country, saying the leadership has no vision and plans to develop Malawi.

Mia said this on Sunday in Nsanje district at the community centre ground where he conducted a political rally to encourage voters to register in the voter registration which is underway in the district.

The MCP second in command said since the death of former leader, late Bingu Wa Mutharika, the current leadership is failing to plan and execute what they promised in their manifesto.

“He [incumbent President Peter Mutharika] told you that once elected into power he would fly to Nsanje by and commission the Nsanje port, has he done that?” questioned Mia in Sena, amid hand clapping and ululations as he mimicked the leader he was making reference to.

Mia , who served as Transport Minister under late Bingu wa Muthatrika’s Cabinet, added, “I know the people to approach, if I convinced Bingu to build this road, what can fail me to meet the relevant people that would help completion of the port.”

In an interview, the MCP vice president lamented lack of interest on the railway line that connects Blantyre to Beira saying Malawi is missing a big opportunity economically.

“Nsanje is an entry point for a nearby port of Beira and is very significant for the economy of this country, it has been neglected for many years. Funds were there at a certain stage that rehabilitation of the whole complete rail from Limbe to Beira would have been done and I am sure it is in the pipeline according to an agreement with CEAR,” he said.

He said his MCP government would make the railway line rehabilitation a priority to make transportation cheaper and afford the people of Nsanje to benefit through business opportunities.

‘Man of the people’

Speaking before the MCP vice president was party national organising secretary Salim Bagus who said the people of Nsanje love Mia because of his love for the people of the Lower Shire.

“If you are hungry who gives you food? If government fails to give you subsidized fertilizer anD farm inputs, who does that for you? And if you lack development materials who provide them for you,” asked Bagus who got resounding answer from the crowd.

He urged the people of Nsanje to go and register in large numbers so that they should be able to vote come 21st May, 2019.

In another interview, MCP’s aspiring Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, Kafandikhale Mandevana, said the people of Nsanje are asking for sustainable irrigation technologies since they suffer from severe drought every year and good schools that can let their children learn comfortably.

On Friday, vice president for DPP Kondwani Nankhumwa also stormed Nsanje and promised the people developmental projects including completion of Marka road and rehabilitation of the railway line.

Registration in Nsanje started on 19th September and is expected to end on 2nd October.

About139,885 are expected to register in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :