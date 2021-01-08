Mia self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19: Deputy speaker Kazombo also tests positive 

January 8, 2021 Thumbiko Nyirongo – Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Transport Minister Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President,  is self-isolating after testing positive Covid-19 but he has reassured fans he has only minor symptoms.

Mia:  Self-isolating

Mia took a test for the virus that has swept the globe in the last 12 months having recognised the symptoms of loss of taste and smell.

“I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19.  I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable,” said Mia in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“I advise anyone who has been in close contact with me these past days to please get tested. I urge you all dear friends to please adhere to the Covid safety guidelines,” he added.

Mia also commended health workers across the country for their dedication in the fight against Covid-19.

The first deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo also confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, Malawi has has 1407 active Covid-19 cases from less than 100 three weeks ago.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has since announced that it will ensure  intensified fight against the pandemic by invoking public health guidelines, including restrictions on opening and closing times for bars and seating capacity in public transport.

Other mandatory measures include placing of hand washing facilities and sanitisers in public places such as shops, offices, markets and churches, reduction by half in seating capacity of public transport vehicles, observing social distance in gatherings, burying of dead bodies within 24 hours and a ban on preparation of communal food during funerals and other gatherings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2 1 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mtete
mtete
7 hours ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery Bwana

0
Reply
Zagwa
Zagwa
8 hours ago

akunamizira……boma lapsya ndipo akufuna ndalama ku ma donor community

2
Reply
Samuel Chilenje
Samuel Chilenje
9 hours ago

Sorry Nana. Wishing you a quick recovery. Tiri kale ndi zipangizo komanso staff yochepa so olemekezeka nose mukapezeka muzikagonekedwa ku ma covid centres osati kunyumba kwanu. Please lead by example.

0
Reply
Nyoni
Nyoni
10 hours ago

Nanga Chakwera?

2
Reply
ignatius
ignatius
12 hours ago
  • Pano mwina muvomereza kuti Covid 19 is real, but during ur mad campaign rallies which were full of promises and lies munkakana, nonse amene munkakana mukanthidwe, you will not have my sympathy
5
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Thom Mpinganjira rejects fake news linking him to DPP leadership race: ‘No political ambitions’

Business mogul Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira who  retired from FDH Financial Holdings Limited, 21 years after he started the process...

Close