Mia takes Chakwera campaign to Blantyre market

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president, Sidik Mia in an attempt to get onto the front foot ahead of fresh presidential elections next Tuesday took the campaign for MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera to vendors at Blantyre market.

“This fresh election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, vote for Chakwera to be the next president,” said Mia who was flanked by party’s director of campaign, Moses Kunkuyu.

Mia visited some shops in the market where he persuaded the people in leadershito vote for Chakwera, saying he is ready to transform Malawi and vendors to be specific.

He promised that the MCP government under Chakwera will pursue the “people’s priorities.”

Mia was Chakwera’s running mate during the nullified May 21 elections but paved way for UTM Party president Saulos Chilima to partner Chakwera.

Chakwera faces Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika has partnered UDF president Atupele Muluzi in the presidential re-run.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika winner of the 2019 presidential election, which the courts nullified saying it was marred with irregularities.

