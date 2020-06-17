World Vision Malawi gives its Mchinji office best performing accolade

World Vision Malawi (WVM) has presented a certificate of recognition to its Mchinji office for its outstanding performance among the organisation’s 31 area development programmes.

Presenting the certificate on Friday, WVM programme support and strategy manager Innocent Pendame said Likasi and Buamtete area programmes in the district were rated as best and second best performing area development programmes, respectively.

“This office has done so well in terms of performance if we look at the key indicators of sponsorship. So, we have recognised the two area development programmes that have been rated on first and second positions among 31 area development programmes across the country,” he said.

Pendame said the Mchinji office performance will help raise the bar among staff in all districts, thereby improving the overall performance among staff members in the organisation.

WVM Mchinji programmes manager Mabvuto Kholowa said he was happy and promised to work hard to preserve the legacy.

Kholowa attributed the performance to dedication among all staff members and a high level of team work.

“As an office, this is an encouragement and we will continue to work hard,” he said.

WVM Mchinji office has maintained the best performing record for three consecutive years since 2017

