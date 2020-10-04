Mibawa TV now accessible on DStv , in partnership with MultiChoice Malawi

Mibawa Television has now been included onto DStv platform as from Saturday, October 3 in a bid to give viewers a lot more opportunity to enjoy and be entertained by Malawian television stations’ indigenous stories.

Being increasingly focused on the people of Malawi, Mibawa Television brings the best of national content to viewers from current affairs to showbiz and everything in-between.

A statement from MultiChoice Malawi says Mibawa Television’s addition on its platforms speaks directly to the company’s promise of delivering value to its customers by making great entertainment more accessible.

Gus Banda, managing director of MultiChoice Malawi said that the business strives to find the right mix of content that resonates with its viewers.

“I am excited about this agreement, as this collaboration will result in availing this content on a range of platforms.

“Mibawa Television joins DStv’s growing channel line-up of local channels as part of our continued effort offer more choice and more value to our customers,” Banda said.

Mibawa TV managing director a John Nthakomwa expressed excitement with this partnership with MultiChoice, saying this will give the station a wider coverage.

“This partnership will give Malawian talent and local producers an opportunity to express themselves and grow their potential on a bigger platform.

“As a station we are committed to ensuring that we provide the best local TV programming possible,” Nthakomwa said.

Mibawa Television will be available on DStv channel 298 on Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

