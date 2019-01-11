Mibawa TV securers Nyasa rights: To beam Bullets home matches live

Private owned television station Mibawa, a subsidiary of Mibawa Limited, has secured rights for to beam live champions Nyasa Big Bullets home matches in the 2019 season.

Mibawa and Nyasa Bullets have sealed a one-year partnership and signed in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Any TV station interested to show the Bullets home matches will have to buy feeds from Blantyre-based television station launched in 2016.

Bullets will be getting two-thirds of all proceeds from adverts during their games.

One of the up-and-coming television stations in the country, Mibawa TV will also starts a special programme on Thursday for the People’s Team.

Mibawa TV is an edutainment channel whose focus is on entertainment and largely broadcasts talk shows and soaps.

But Mibawa Limited chief executive officer John Nthakomwa said in an interview they went into football following an overwhelming feedback from the public since they started hosting sports programmes.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya welcomed the partnership.

“After launching our commercialisation drive recently, we asked a number if television stations to bid for a business partnership with us and out of four stations that came up, Mibawa emerged the best,” said Haiya.

He said with Mibawa TV, Bullets will offer its big fan base ti follow what is happening at the club.

