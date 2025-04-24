Michael Usi: The Unpredictable Political Alchemist—What Will He Say on Sunday?

As Sunday approaches, the corridors of power across Malawi are humming with unease, speculation, and anxiety. All eyes are on Vice President Dr. Michael Usi, who is set to officially launch his political movement—Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu.

It’s not just another launch. It’s a moment that could redraw the political map of the country.

Why? Because Usi is not a man whose moves can be easily anticipated. He is political dynamite wrapped in humility and eccentric charm. Every time pundits think they have figured him out, he flips the script. And when he makes a move, it’s never just symbolic—it’s strategic, calculated, and often disruptive in the most unassuming way.

When he created Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu in 2017, many laughed. They saw a comedian dabbling in politics. What they missed was Usi’s rare genius in community mobilisation, his magnetic grassroots appeal, and an uncanny ability to attract both local and international support without drama.

It’s this unorthodox strength that saw him become the surprise but powerful running mate to Saulos Chilima. Even then, people expected him to be sidelined, a ceremonial figure in cabinet. But Usi worked with relentless precision. He was ridiculed in UTM circles, painted as weak, accused of betrayal, and subjected to inner-party sabotage. Still, he remained loyal to Chilima—and Chilima stood by him, publicly affirming Usi’s value.

When Chilima died, the knives came out.

UTM insiders hatched plans to watch Usi fall. They conspired to embarrass him at a hastily arranged party convention. The goal was clear: humiliate and sideline him permanently. Usi had every legal right—and certainly the capacity—to challenge the entire process. But he chose the higher road. He quietly stayed away. No press conferences. No legal battles. No bitterness.

Then came the shock: UTM expelled him.

In typical fashion, Usi didn’t flinch. He didn’t whine. He didn’t beg. And he didn’t run to the comfort of MCP, even though many assumed that was the natural next step, especially as Vice President.

Instead, he did what only Usi could do—he revived Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu.

Now, with the official launch set for Sunday, the political establishment is unsettled. What will he say? Will he announce his independence from MCP and Tonse? Will he position himself as a third-force contender for 2025? Or will he once again play the long game—strategic, silent, and patient?

Inside sources say almost every major party is nervously watching. They know that Usi doesn’t need a huge machinery or flashy rallies to make waves. He has the people, the credibility, the humility—and more importantly, he has timing.

Whatever happens on Sunday, one thing is certain: Dr. Michael Usi is not done. Not by a long shot.

He is not a man to be underestimated. He is the quiet storm in Malawi’s political landscape—unpredictable, principled, and often underestimated until it’s too late. And this Sunday, he may just shift the entire game. Again.

