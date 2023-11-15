Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates wind up business in Malawi

Former first lady of United States of America Michelle Obama, global philanthropist Melinda French Gates have wound up their tour of duty to Malawi after they came silently, avoiding cameras.

They were accompanied by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

The trio were in the country to support the fight against child marriage and advance gender equality.

The global figures, through their respective organisations, champion initiatives in the country aimed at empowerment of girls.

One of the assignments during their visit was to see for themselves the impact of their support and also get first-hand information from beneficiaries of their initiatives and implementers.

“I am excited to be in Malawi. We are here because we have heard so many good things about Malawi” said Obama while addressing 300 students from Ludzi Girls and a few others drawn from Mchinji Mission Secondary School.

They came on Monday in a private jet under heavy security in the middle of night and security personnel chased away journalists who had travelled to the airport to cover the global figures.

