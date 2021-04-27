MIM donates PPEs to Kabudula Community Hospital

In a bid to further support the government’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM), has donated hospital equipment worth K1. 5 million to Kabudula public Community hospital on Friday.

The donation, according to MIM’s interim director of Finance and administration, Catherine Mselemu, is part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mselemu said: “We appreciate the need to support more hospitals during the pandemic period.

“As a concerned and responsive corporate citizens, MIM felt it necessary to continue stepping in and supporting the government in fight against Covid-19 and to improve the health facilities.”

“We believe that these items will help Kabudula Community Hospital healthcare staff to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and other infections. In addition, the medical supplies will be used for day to day activities of the hospital.

“We are appreciating all the Healthcare staff at this Community Hospital for the great work you are doing of helping the community hospital to improve quality of life of the population being served by the hospital, “She said.

Mselemu explained that each year, MIM make similar donations to Schools, Health Centres and Police units among others in the country as a way of giving back to the society.

“As a corporate citizen, we are aware of shortage of medical supplies and PPEs during this covid-19 pandemic.

“In such an unprecedented time, these donations are necessary because they caution such shortages and help meet the immediate needs of the frontline healthcare staff as they care for patients,” she said.

Mselemu added: “It is our hope that these medical supplies and PPEs will help to prevent this pandemic, “She said.

She also said they choose choose Kabudula Community hospital among other hospitals in Lilongwe because it is a lively community hospital serving a large rural population in addition to being a hub for health services in this area.

The items donated includes; chlorine, coveralls, disposable masks, Sanitiser, hand washing liquid Blood Pressure Monitors, Infrared thermometers, umbilical cord clips, gauze, among others.

Kabudula Community Hospital In-charge, Chikumbutso Chandamale , who thanked MIM for the donation said: “It is very heart-warming to see just how much MIM has helped us during this pandemic.

“We thank them for this donation which will assist us in this fight against this pandemic,” said Chandamale.

The Chief of the area, Lonely Mkuta also hailed MIM, saying this donation will go a long way in protecting people from her area in as far as Covid – 19 is concerned.

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) is a government Institution that is mandated to provide Leadership and Management Training, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degree programmes, Consultancy, Research and Advisory Services.

Currently, they are operating two campuses; in Kanengo, Lilongwe and Ginnery corner in Blantyre. is part of MIM’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

