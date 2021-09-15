MIM introduces Peace and Security Management and Leadership Training

Leadership and management trainers, Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) says it will continue to be a leading institution that offers more top-notch high level courses to mould Malawians to be better managers and leaders for the country’s transformation.

MIM acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri said this on Monday at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi during the official opening of training course in leadership and management for peace and security managers drawn from all sectors of the economy.

Sikelo Phiri said they normally offer Leadership and Management courses.

“So we have introduced Peace and Security Management Training under Leadership and Management to bridge management gap issues that Security Managers and Leaders face at their workplace,” he said.

He also said the introduction of this new course shows that MIM strive to be the best in bringing courses that churn out the best managers and leaders, who will help to bring solutions to the country’s misfortunes.

Sikelo Phiri explained that their institution was established to provide leadership and management training, consultancy and research services to the public sector, statutory bodies and the private sector.

“Due to this, we promise to be the best by coming up with more relevant and contemporary courses to achieve our objective.”

Sikelo Sikelo Phiri added that MIM organised the training for the security managers to bridge the gap that was identified through the comprehensive training assessment it carried out.

To this end, he hailed all the institutions who sent their officers to the training, saying it will help the officers get equipped with knowledge, skills and competences that are critical in their daily operations.

In his remarks, facilitator of the training, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Commanding Officer (CO) of the Third Battalion of the Malawi Rifles, asked the participants to get committed to the training, saying the contents of the course has what it takes to transform them to be better peace and security managers.

Chazema said: “I urge you all of you to take this course with utter seriousness as it has all the ingredients of what it takes to make one become a better peace and security manager and leader.

“We have to dedicate ourselves to obtaining knowledge in order to better ourselves and be good at what we love to do. Peace and security is very important to the safety of our country. This course is a stepping stone to becoming and maintaining our standards,” said Chazema.

Participants to the training course were from: Reserve Bank of Malawi, Egenco, Luanar, Central Medical Stores Trust, Malawi Eastern Produce Malawi and Malawi Fertilizer Company.

The situation in Malawi’s neighbouring Mozambique has become more difficult as the constellation of actors is now more complex, and the conflicts if not taken care of can spread across borders.

International terrorism, organised crime and cyber threats are creating new challenges not only in Africa but across the globe.

In addition, Malawi is strengthening the dimension in its security policy by developing closer security policy cooperation with its neighbouring countries and the entire SADC region.

The UN and the legal order that the UN plays such a key role in upholding are of crucial importance for Malawi.

Engagement in peace and reconciliation efforts are a key part of Malawian foreign policy.

In February last year, Malawi was elected into the prestigious Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union for a two year term from March, 2020 to March 2022 to represent countries of the Southern Region alongside Mozambique and Lesotho.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!