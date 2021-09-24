MIM students donate Borehole to Kamunga Village

Students studying postgraduate degrees in Master of Business Administration(MBA) and Master of Science in Management Studies (MMS) at the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) spared some of their time off their busy schedules to visit Kamunga Village Traditional Authority Njewa’s area in Lilongwe, where they donated a borehole.

MIM Business School Head of Department for Leadership and Management, Christine Siame told the gathering during the handover ceremony of the borehole that the project came about as a result of a ‘playful class discussion’ on who is responsible for change in the country.

“We had a discussion in class and afterwards the students decided they wanted to be a part of the change therefore after scoping the city we finally agreed to come here as we thought they needed our help more,” Siame said.

She also commended the residents of the village for taking full ownership of the project from the beginning by providing labour and some building materials such as bricks and urged them to continue to take care of it as it is now their responsibility.

Speaking on the same function, Village headman Ngulube said he was grateful for MIM’s initiative as it will ease the load the people in his had, especially among women.

“For many years’ women in my area have been traveling long distances to fetch water and this has caused a sort of mental poverty in the lives of these women but with the coming in of the borehole the problem may not necessarily be solved but will indeed drastically change.” said Ngulube.

He further promised the well-wishers that a committee will be put in place to take care and provide security for the Borehole.

Mayor of Lilongwe, Juliana Kaduya, who was also the guest of honour applauded the students saying their work will have a greater impact on the village than they may have anticipated.

The project, which is worth K 3.7 million will benefit about 1000 households of Chibwayila and Kamunga villages.

