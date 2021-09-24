Mwai Kumwenda pens new two-year contract with Melbourne Vixens

Melbourne Vixens have announced their last re-signing for the 2022 season, revealing fan-favourite and Malawi Queens netball royalty, Mwai Kumwenda has committed to the club for another 24 months.

The Malawi Queens evergreen sharp shooter has been an integral part of the Vixens line up since joining the club in 2017.

She was part of the 2020 championship winning side and was deservedly named Player of the Match in the game.

The former Kukoma Diamonds star’s pathway to the Vixens has been unique and inspiring, and she says she is grateful to be playing in the world’s best netball league.

“Playing for the Vixens was always a dream for me, and I am very happy to sign on with the team and continue my netball here,” said Kumwenda.

“I learn new things every day at the Vixens with Simone as my coach and my sisters like Kate Moloney and Lizzy Watson helping me to get better in every game.

“I love playing for the Vixens. As I am so far away from home, I am so grateful to the players, coaches and staff who are my family away from home in Malawi.

“I am so happy to have met so many lovely people and cannot wait to do my best to help the team,” Kumwenda said.

Kumwenda’s signing leaves one more spot to be filled which will see a new player come to the club.

Kumwenda joins Kiera Austin, Rahni Samason, Hannah Mundy, Kate Eddy, Kate Moloney, Liz Watson, Jo Weston and Emily Mannix in the 2022 line up.

