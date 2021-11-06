MIM tips CEOs to invest in human capital

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has underscored the need for the country’s chief executive officers and other top officials from various organizations both private and public to strive at getting knowledge that prosper the country.

MIM board chairperson, Lewis Dzimbiri said this on Friday at Club Makokola in Mangochi during the retreat the Institute organised for the CEOs to inculcate their competencies, skills and knowledge so that they steer their organizations diligently.

In an interview after closing the ceremony, Dzimbiri said CEOs are driving force of the country’s economy, hence, there is a need for them to acquire knowledge and leadership skills.

He said: “Knowledge or human capital is one of the most valuable components of any organization and that is why investment in human resource becomes necessary step ensuring that a business prospers in a changing market environment.

“With the implementation of Malawi 2063, CEOs or top officials need to undergo a very systematic process of leadership training that mould them to be good leaders.”

To this effect, he dared the country’s top leaders to align their programmes towards Malawi 2063 agenda, saying the attainment of the dream hinges on them.

“We can only get positive results for 2063 agenda if the leaders from various sectors are able to read according to requirements of good leadership,” stressed Dzimbiri

He said this the reason his organisation organised the retreat to allow various leaders meet together and share their ideas, experiences, cross fertilize the ideas and then get the results Malawi wants.

“We are enablers to make sure that Malawi achieves the aspirations embedded in the agenda 2063,” enthused Dzimbiri.

One of the participants, George Kainja, who is the inspector general of police said the gathering was critical because the ideas and experiences they have shared will go along way in transforming their thinking capabilities.

“As a police chief myself I had some leadership gaps before the training. But after sitting together with my colleagues, I have learnt so many things which will enable me to execute my duties effectively in-line to the current government agenda of Malawi 2063,” he said.

The two-day retreat drew about 30 participants from various public and private institutions such as police, Old Mutual, Ubuthu, Mike Appel and Gatto, Presscane, Illovo, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Malawi Bureau of Standards, Mzuzu City Council, among others.

