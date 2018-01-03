Mini stadia planned at Chikwawa and Ngabu to boost revenue collection

Chikwawa district council has indicated that it is engaging the business community to construct two mini stadiums in the district to boost revenue collection and enhance sports development.

The Council’s Chairperson, Dyson Manjolo said in an interview on Tuesday the council had plans of constructing the football grounds at Chikwawa and Ngabu .

Manjolo added the business gurus have the potential to actively participate in promoting socio economic transformation of the district.

“As Chikwawa district council we have already started discussing with businessmen to take a leading role to construct the stadiums at Chikwawa and Ngabu.

This will help the council to generate adequate resources,” said Councilor Manjolo

The sentiments by councilor Manjolo come when a prominent businessman Saed Dinyero challenged the council to construct the stadium at Ngabu Community Ground or else the business community will take it up to implement the project.

Dinyero was speaking during finals of sporting trophy he organized under his Saed Investment.

Byson Dinyero said he decided to organize the trophy to give to customers who buy various items from their shops around Dyeratu and Ngabu

“We will continue to do this so that young people are kept busy at the same time unearthing new talent,” said Dinyero

On his part, Chikwawa Football Committee Chairperson, Evance Sulani commended Saed Investment for funding football at district level.

“More than 50 teams participated in Byson Dinyero trophy and two teams of Mthumba Admarc and Belo Njigo made it to finals,” said Sulani

The game ended in favour of Mthumba Admarc through post match penalties that ended 5-3 after drawing 3-3 in the whole 90 minutes.

Mthumba pocketed K150, 000 while Belo Njigo got K80, 000 for being second.

