Area 24 women appeal against jail sentence: ‘Give us community service or fine’

January 3, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

The  three Area 24 women who were sentenced  by Lilongwe Magistrate Court to four years imprisonment for acts intended to cause grievous harm and insulting the modesty of a woman, have filed an appeal at the High Court  against their sentences, saying  it was excessive.

The jailed women appeal

The three—Flora Chinguwo, Nora Chatsika and Gertrude Banda— ganged up on Bridget Kunchulesi (complainant) on October 20 this year, wounding her for allegedly having an affair with Chinguwo’s husband.

The case attracted public interest when a video clip showing the three women beating up the complainant and pulling off her braids went viral on social media.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced by Lilongwe senior resident magistrate Paul Chiotcha on December 7 2017 to four years jail term.

Meanwhile, the convicts have lodged an appeal   asking the High Court to set aside the Magistrate Court’s sentence with a fine or community sentence.

According to court documents dated December 28 2017, all four women listed the same four grounds of appeal –  that being first offenders and having pleaded guilty, they were entitled to punishment by fine or community sentence,

They argue that Lilongwe Magistrate Court “erred in law” in giving them a jail term.

The four women said they pleaded guilty “at an earliest opportunity” and already embarked  on reformation process and “the fact that our prisons are not reformatory in nature” they need to be out.

The convicts also pointed out the torture that they went through in the hands of the police in Area 24 and Kawale.

7 Comments on "Area 24 women appeal against jail sentence: ‘Give us community service or fine’"

Joka
Guest
Joka

They rely deserve it “munthu umakolola chomwe unadzala” to me ndimawona kuti anawachepetseraso chilangochi amene akutenga appeal case imeneyi akawapatse zaka zoyenerera not 4 zachepa to say the truth mzawo uja even now akudutsa munyengo yowawitsa ndipo for moyo wake onse sadzayiwala ndipo kukhalanso ndimtendere kulikonse komwe angayende because of these ladies.

32 minutes 17 seconds ago
32 minutes 17 seconds ago
Redeemed
Guest
Redeemed

Kuchenjera konse balala, mfiti za akazi zopanda mzimu. Mpake amunanu amakusiyani. Ndinu opanda pake.

35 minutes 28 seconds ago
35 minutes 28 seconds ago
Alinafe Phiri
Guest
Alinafe Phiri

Muyesere kuwatulutsa kundende muonaso zomwe mahule achite kwa azimayi akhaza ngati amenewa.

1 hour 14 minutes ago
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Putin
Guest
Putin

Don’t worry. Your husbands will marry other women and you will be serviced by Prison Warders. All the best.

2 hours 30 minutes ago
2 hours 30 minutes ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha
Ungrateful bitches is what can better describe these prisoners. It was brought to their attention that the maximum penalty for the crime they committed was 10+ years imprisonment with hard labour. The magistrate made a mistake by handing a lenient sentence of only 4years. Being tortured by the police can not be taken as a mitigating factor to reduce the sentence. The magistrate should have advised these prisoners to open up a case of assault against the police because it was a separate issue. Before the appeal, someone should have also advised them that their sentence might be increased at… Read more »
2 hours 46 minutes ago
2 hours 46 minutes ago
haward.maloni@yahoo.com
Guest
[email protected]

Chifukwa chani dziko limakondera ambanda? Ndiye akakulolezani Kasambala alibenso mlandu atuluke

3 hours 3 minutes ago
3 hours 3 minutes ago
Anakabango
Guest
Anakabango

They deserve stiff punishment these ladies.

3 hours 9 minutes ago
3 hours 9 minutes ago

