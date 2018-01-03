Wanderers set to announce 10 players leaving Lali Lubani Rd

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are set to announce which 10 players will leave Lali Lubani Roda when their retained list is confirmed this week.

Wanderers retained list is also set to detail which players have been offered new contracts ahead of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League kick-off.

The champions have already seven new signings William Thole, Peter Cholopi, Dan Kumwenda (Azam Tigers); Niikiza Aimabre (Nyasa Big Bullets), Misheck Botomani, Dennis Chembezi (PremierBet Wizards) and latest catch Blessings Tembo (Silver Strikers.

Tembo was signed as a free agent on New Year’s Eve following the expiry of his contract with the Bankers where he was the captain.

Nomads team manager Stevie Madeira the club will sign three more players.

He refused to disclose names of the casualties, saying it could be “unfair and unprofessional” to start publicising their names before communicating to the affected players.

Meanwhile, the club’s coach Yasin Osman has said some of the 10 players will be loaned to other clubs while others will released.

Osman said the list of casualties is ready.

Nyasa Times understands that some of the players offloaded include Nigerian injured striker Amos Bello, Ishmael Thindwa and Jabulani Linje.

Wanderers are set to start their preparations next Tuesday.

The champions will kick-start their campaigns between February 9 and 11. The Nomads will host AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

