In a country where not everything is picture-perfect, it would be a mistake to overlook the remarkable progress unfolding in key sectors.

Just as the frustrating electricity issues we used to have in this country were resolved, the water sector is also experiencing a surge in momentum, with significant strides being made towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 — access to safe water and sanitation for all.

Yesterday, in a significant milestone, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, officially commissioned the Sankhulani Gravity-Fed Piped Water Supply Scheme, a transformative project that also features a solar-powered water intake system.

This ambitious initiative, overseen by the Sankhulani Water Users Association, is now providing thousands of households with potable, piped water across multiple villages in Thyolo’s areas of Mbawela, Nsabwe, and Thuchira, and even extending into Traditional Authority Mloro in Nsanje district.

The rehabilitation of Sankhulani water scheme, a symbol of resilience in the face of disaster, was done with funding from the World Bank under the Malawi Resilient and Disaster Risk Management Project after Cyclones ravaged the original infrastructure. Minister Mia stressed the scheme’s critical role in reducing waterborne diseases like cholera, underscoring its life-saving potential.

During her visit, Mia also handed over a modern office to the Water Users Association, complete with two motorbikes to tackle the transport challenges in managing the scheme. The chairperson of the association, Alexander Magoya, expressed deep gratitude to the government for its swift response, crediting the project with a dramatic improvement in local living conditions.

“This is a success story worth celebrating,” said one government official, who requested anonymity.

“When people in remote areas, like the border communities of Thyolo and Nsanje, gain access to clean water, it’s not just a win for them — it’s a victory for us all. It’s time Malawians start appreciating the progress we’re making, even as we hold leadership accountable to accelerate our development journey,” said the official.

The Minister was accompanied by district commissioners from both Nsanje and Thyolo, local councilors from both two districts, Hon. Enock Chizuzu of Nsanje South Constituency, and Senior Chief Nsabwe, among other dignitaries, further showcasing the united front in driving this positive change

